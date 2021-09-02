CM to invite PM to golden jubilee celebrations

NEW DELHI, Sep 1: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma who arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invite him for the grand golden jubilee celebrations of Meghalaya’s statehood.

The Meghalaya government has already formed a committee comprising of leaders from both ruling and opposition and various stakeholders to plan the celebrations.

“It is important that the State celebrates the golden jubilee in a befitting manner,” Conrad had said earlier.