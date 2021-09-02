Voters list used for achieving 100 per cent vaccination in Assam districts

GUWAHATI, September 2: Assam government has focused on achieving 100% vaccination of eligible residents of Kamrup District and Kamrup Metropolitan district, the two populous districts of the state where a huge floating population is omnipresent thereby posing threat to the permanent residents amid the pandemic.

In both the districts the administrations have focused on vaccinating the eligible population at the polling station level as per the updated voters’ list so that every residents of the age of 18 years and above can be covered under the vaccination drive.

The administration in Kamrup Metropolitan district that includes Guwahati city, has set up mobile vaccination units in five divisions in the district to take the vaccination facility to the door step of the residents.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta while taking stock of the vaccination drive in Kamrup district has announced that eligible residents of the district who have not taken a jab, will be deprived of benefits under all government schemes.

The minister has directed the district administration to take help of the electoral roll and provide vaccine to all the eligible people of the district and complete this process within this month.

He said that the vaccination should be done at polling station level and even door-to- door if required. The BLOs, Gaonburhas and Asha Karmis will collect the information from which a proper list for the same to be compiled. The minister urged to provide training to all concerned immediately and prepare a format incorporating all steps for collecting necessary data so that the new strategy of vaccination can be implemented without delay based on the information collected. For this, the Government will ensure availability of vaccines.

Further the Minister asked to keep a 24×7 vaccination system in some places in the district for the benefit of the people

Attending the meeting, Dr. S. Lakshmanan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam, advised to keep at least 200 to 230 vaccination centres active for the drive to achieve desired goal. He also said that the employees of one Block Primary Health Centre might be sent to other centres in need.

More than 3.5 lakh people of Kamrup district were given COVID vaccine in August.

