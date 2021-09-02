PN Syiem set to return to Cong

NEW DELHI/ SHILLONG, Sep 1: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC, PN Syiem, who was among the first to desert the Congress, is making a comeback, party sources said.

Confirming the development, a source said Syiem had held several meetings recently with his supporters to inform them that he would join the Congress if Shillong MP, Vincent H Pala returns to state politics. Pala was recently appointed as the state Congress chief.

Syiem, who is also the founder of People’s Democratic Front, had made his intentions clear by stating that he would contest the Assembly elections of 2023 on a Congress ticket from the Pynthorumkhrah seat.

Considered close to Pala, he was suspended from the Congress during Mukul Sangma’s regime. As former chief of the KHADC, he had serious differences with the then Chief Minister on the issue of dual membership (MLAs becoming MDCs).

The Congress is confident that Syiem’s return will help the party greatly in East Khasi Hills. Pala, who is in New Delhi, could not be reached for comments.

Recently, he had stated that he would try to reach out to former party leaders RG Lyngdoh, Billykid Sangma and many others.

Lyngdoh, who has some health issues, on Wednesday said he would consider the offer after undergoing some tests. “I will see if there are any possibilities of actively bringing back – first, principles, and then, people’s welfare, as a priority, into our politics,” Lyngdoh said.

He also said that he would not like to get into the same problems that he had faced earlier. He said if there are possibilities to bring about a change, he will not shy away from taking it up.

“Seeing the mess we are in – economically, socially, on the law and order front – and also the dearth of new ideas on the political front, I would love to play a more active role in finding solutions,” Lyngdoh asserted.

He added: “The new dispensation within the Congress does indicate a change. But, let me judiciously choose the best possible path which will give me the elbow room to brainstorm and find innovative solutions that will bring some hope for our people across the state, especially the youth and their future.”

Eye on the 2023 elections, the Congress is strengthening party organisation by trying to bring back veterans, who left the party over a period of time. The Congress is also working on appointing new office bearers and revamping its district units taking all factions along, the sources said.

Pala best man for the job: Pyngrope

Days after Lok Sabha member Vincent H. Pala took over the reins of a beleaguered Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, senior party leader Charles Pyngrope, who was once projected as the favourite to lead the party in the state, has stated that there was no question of disappointment for him as the party’s objective has been achieved with his the best man being appointment for the job.

“Majority of us wanted a change in the leadership. We expect the new MPCC president, Vincent H. Pala to be able to guide the party in the right direction,” the Nongthymmai MLA said while speaking to The Shillong Times on the phone from Kolkata on Wednesday.

Admitting that most of the MLAs and MDCs from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region had recommended his name to the AICC for the MPCC top post, he said, “Personally I am happy since the new MPCC president is the best man for the job.”

“He (Pala) is a familiar face in all the 36 constituencies in Khasi-Jaintia Hills region. The Shillong MP will now need to make an effort to popularize himself among the party workers in Garo Hills region,” Pyngrope observed.

Asserting that Pala, a three-time MP, has a vast experience, Pyngrope said, “We cannot question his credibility and his experience as a political leader. Everybody aspire to hold this position. But we need a person who has leadership quality and is able to carry everyone along.”

Asked if Pala’s appointment will lead to any dissidence in the Congress, he said, “Why should there be faction. Differences will be there but at the end of the day the interest of the party should be kept above everything.”