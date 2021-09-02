Meeting held at Dadenggre to discuss Poshan Maah celebrations  

TURA, August 2: Sub-Divisional Officer of Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, Jagdish Chelani recently convened a meeting with all the Sub-Divisional Officers with regard to the celebrations of the month long Poshan Maah with this year’s theme “Converging towards a Healthy Walk through Life” at the Conference Hall of the Civil Sub-Division Office.

During the meeting, it was informed by the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Dadenggre C&RD Block, that the month long celebrations would include Poshan Vatika, Yoga and Ayush for nutrition, Distribution of Regional Nutrition Kit to the Anganwadi beneficiaries, Identification of SAM Children and Distribution of Nutritious Food, etc.

In order to ensure the success of the celebrations, the SDO (C) sought the cooperation and support of all the line departments.