1 dead, scores injured in accident near Tura

TURA, Sept 3: One person was killed and over two dozen others, including school going children, were injured when a jam packed mini truck lost control and went off the road in Rongram area on Friday morning.

The mishap occurred around at around 8:45 AM when the pick up truck ferrying passengers who were packed to the maximum on its carriage overturned at a place called Rongpil, near Rongram.

A 60-year-old passenger identified as Mokbul Hussain, hailing from Morasuti village of Bhaitbari, was killed on the spot and 24 others sustained injuries.

Six children who happened to be travelling in that ill fated vehicle miraculously escaped death and serious injury.

“One person died and four others have been admitted to Tura civil hospital. A total of 24 injured persons were there,” informed West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police V S Rathore.

Those with minor injuries were provided with treatment at Asanang health centre, the nearest medical centre in the accident area.

“It seems the vehicle was overloaded when the accident occurred. There were six children in the vehicle but all of them are safe,” mentioned SP Rathore.

Lack of proper transport service in the rural areas have for long made way for these small sized pick up mini trucks to provide the luxury of travel for villagers who need to visit towns and markets.