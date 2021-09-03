Opposition to 6th schedule amendment grows louder in GH

TURA, August 3: Opposition is growing in Garo Hills against the centre government’s proposal to amend the Sixth Schedule over fears that it will have a negative impact on the GHADC, with social bodies, pressure groups and civil societies on Friday condemning the Meghalaya Government’s recommendation to the centre and calling for its complete withdrawal.

The Nokma Council along with the Garo Civil Societies comprising several prominent organizations called on the Meghalaya Government to totally withdraw the recommendations given to the Central Government. In a joint meeting held on the same day it was decided to take the issue to the people of Garo Hills on September 6. According to the organizations, a public meeting would be held on the day at the Nokma Council Office Building at Balading locality in Tura to be followed by a protest march.

Another umbrella organization- the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) comprising leaders of several organizations like the GSU, FAF, GSMC, GGU, NTDF and others on the same day called on GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak and Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak and submitted a memorandum urging that various factors are reconsidered in its recommendations.

During the meeting, the leaders made it clear that Village Councils, if at all established should not be made to affect the Garo traditional institution of Nokmaship, the the rights of the Nokma over her a’king shall not be affected, that no village council or village development committee shall acquire any portion of land without the permission and consent of the concerned nokma, that A’king nokma shall have Veto power and any developmental scheme should be approved under his seal and that the GHADC also adopt a new nomenclature as ‘Garoland Territorial Council’ as its counterpart in Assam the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Following their discussion, GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak is said to have assured the leaders that the Nokma A’kingland would not be tampered with and the power of the Nokma would remain the same. The CEM also reportedly said that the Municipal Area under the Sixth Schedule would be relooked and amended accordingly even as he informed that different stakeholders would be holding a meeting on the issue with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong on September 10.

The AGHJAC, during the meeting also requested the CEM to halt the recommendations for the time being so that citizens have sufficient time to discuss and express their concerns.