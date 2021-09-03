Assam board cuts Classes IX, X syllabus by 40 pc

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has decided to trim down the syllabus of students of Classes IX and X by 40 per cent for the session 2021-2022, in view of the “academic loss” owing to the pandemic situation since mid-April.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, educational institutions had to be closed from the third week of April 2021. During this period, the schools had conducted online classes but most of the students could not attend classes due to various reasons. As such, it has been noticed that there has been considerable academic loss, and it will be difficult for the students as well as teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by SEBA for the academic year 2021-2022,” a notification issued by SEBA informed.

“Therefore, SEBA has decided to reduce the course curriculum of each and every subject approximately by 40 percent in comparison with the academic session 2019 for the convenience of examination of the students of Classes IX and X in the academic session 2021-2022,” it stated.

“The revised course curriculum will be provided in PDF (format) to all inspectors of schools concerned which is to be circulated amongst all heads of schools, teachers and students of Classes IX and X respectively. The revised syllabus will be also available on the SEBA website, www.sebaonline.org,” it added.

The notification further stated that the syllabus has been reduced only for the purpose of examination for the academic session 2021-22 and that teachers have been requested to teach the entire course if possible for students to acquire adequate knowledge of the course content.