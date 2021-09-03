Vax rate to decide easing of curbs

SHILLONG, Sep 2: Director of Health Services (MI), Aman War on Thursday said the rate of vaccination determines reopening and relaxation of COVID-induced curbs.

He left it to the wisdom of people to decide if they want to get back to pre-pandemic life or want the restrictions to continue.

“Reopening is based on the number of people vaccinated. The more we vaccinate, the better it is for all of us,” Dr War said.

He said the government is allowing the resumption of activities as people have to carry on with their livelihood.

He insisted on the three cardinal protocols such as mask-wearing, sanitisation and maintaining of physical distancing, stating that they are important but vaccination is the most important.

Despite an all out effort, the government has not been able to achieve the target of vaccinating 80% of the population.

“We are going all out to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. The private hospitals and all our health workers are trying their level best,” Dr War said.

Allaying fears about vaccination, he said the vaccines have no negative or side effect.

“Come forward for vaccination. Don’t rely on something, which is not based on scientific data. Also, don’t rely on any information received through the social media,” Dr War advised people.

He said East Khasi Hills has achieved 52% vaccination while the coverage in West Garo Hills was around 57%.

The DHS said the state’s Health department is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation unfolding outside the state.

“We have seen what is happening in the metros and we are trying our best to see that this does not repeat in Meghalaya,” Dr War added.