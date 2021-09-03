Govt set to notify three border inspection panels

SHILLONG, Sep 2: The state government is all set to issue the notification for constitution of three regional committees for joint inspection of six of the twelve disputed interstate border areas.

Both Meghalaya and Assam are set to appoint three committees each to conduct joint inspection of the six “less complicated” areas along the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border.

The two states are working on a common notification for the respective state committees.

During the second round of the CM-level border talks in Guwahati on August 6, the two states had agreed to constitute the three committees, each to be headed by a Cabinet minister.

The committees will visit the six areas of differences – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra – and work on modalities for resolution of the decades-old disputes.