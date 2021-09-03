Don’t harass state’s cattle traders, Assam govt told

SHILLONG, Sep 2: The state government has asked the Assam government to not harass the cattle traders from Meghalaya when they transport cattle through the neighbouring state.

The Conrad K Sangma government expressed concern over Section 7 of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 which makes it mandatory for the cattle traders to carry a transit pass while transporting cattle through Assam.

Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, GHP Raju told media persons that while the transit passes are to be issued by the Meghalaya government according to the Assam Act, the Central government directions specify that a local authority from the state, where cattle are being bought, must certify that the cattle are fit to travel, healthy and vaccinated.

“We are not sure if the Assam Act has taken this into account,” Raju said.

He said the state government will write to the Assam government pointing out that Section 7 goes against the instructions of the Centre.

“If required, we will come out with a notification in this regard by next week so that our traders are not put to any inconveniences while they carry cattle,” Raju said.

He also said that the department may issue permits for the time being to legitimate traders in order to ensure that those identified transport cattle and cattle are not smuggled to Bangladesh.

Raju said if the traders from Meghalaya transporting cattle face any harassment in Assam, they can immediately call him up.

He categorically stated that they should not be harassed on any pretext.

He assured that he will take up the issue of safety of the traders with Assam’s Special Director General of Police, GP Singh who is ensuring the Act’s enforcement.

Talking about cattle smuggling to Bangladesh, Raju said he would soon hold a meeting with BSF authorities to tighten checking on the international border. He blamed smuggling for the skyrocketing of prices of cattle and beef in Meghalaya.

At the district level, the department will sensitise police personnel on the importance of working in tandem with the BSF to ensure that cattle smuggling is stopped, he added.