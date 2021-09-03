Man’chak IVCS celebrates 5th Foundation Day

AMPATI, Sept 3 : One of the most promising cooperative societies in South West Garo Hills – Man’chak Integrated Village Cooperative Society Ltd (IVCS) recently celebrated its 5th Foundation Day with the installation of new Management Committee for next five years and other day-long activities, including fishing competition at Dengnakpara under Rerapara C&RD Block, according to a Press release

The programme was attended by BDO Rerapara R.Z.D. Shira as the chief guest and other district officials, including District Horticulture Officer, AH& Veterinary officials, Agriculture Development Officer, Branch Manager of MCAB, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies and DPM, District Project Management Unit, among others who commended the hard work and efforts of the IVCS at expanding its activities.

Man’chak IVFCS, having about 350 members in the district and beyond, was formed and registered as a cooperative society in 2016-2017. Some of its activities include organic vegetable farming and fish farming with an aim at large scale production so that local populace would not have to buy vegetables and fish from outside. The society has also given training on vermi-compost making and handicrafts for local entrepreneurs and unemployed youth to address the problems of unemployment. One of its major achievements is getting the Oxygenated Van under the scheme Blue Revolution 2017-2018, which is the first of its kind in the district. The scheme was implemented at a total cost of Rs. 11.66 lakh with 60% assistance from the Fisheries department and beneficiary’s own contribution of 40% of the total cost. The oxygenated van helps the fish farmers of the area in supply of live fish seeds, safe transportation of live fry, fingerlings and brood fish right up to the farmers’ doorsteps.

Founder-Secretary of the Society, B.A. Sangma and Share-holder Chesterfield Sangma gave a report on the activities of Man’chak IVCS and also shared their struggles in managing the society. They also informed that the IVCS would be conducting similar fishing and angling competitions at their fishery pond on October 2, next as part of the observation of Gandhi Jayanti.