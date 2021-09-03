Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched in two GH districts

TURA, Sept 3: As part of POSHAN Abhiyan, every year the month of September is observed as Poshan Maah which was launched today at Bilcham CLF Office, Chongnapara Purakhasia, West Garo Hills on 3rd September, 2021. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Converging towards a healthy walk through life”.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner & Project Director, DRDA, West Garo Hills, Charming N Sangma highlighted the importance of the programme and the role of right nutrition awareness necessary for the human body adding that balanced diet with combination of essential nutrients and calories is pivotal for the smooth working and growth of the human body.

Moreover, emphasizing on the health of lactating women and children, he said that mothers’ health is very important since they are the backbone of the family and that the health of a mother determines the overall development and well being of a family as well as in contributing to the society as a whole.

Further, informing that the implementing departments and agencies through Anganwadi workers and ASHAs will carry out the activities for a month long nutrition month he expressed hope that people would support and participate for the success of the program and ensure a healthier future for women and children. Moreover, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the need to intensify vaccination campaign in the region, he also advised all eligible persons to vaccinate so as to prevent themselves from the disease.

While delivering the keynote address, Chonseng Arengh, CDPO, Tura Urban ICDS Cell informed the aims and objectives of Poshan which ensures holistic development and adequate nutrition for pregnant women, mothers and children while it targets to reduce level of under-nutrition and other related problems by ensuring convergence of various nutrition related schemes. The Poshan Abhiyan targets to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, low birth weight and anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls. He also mentioned that this year the ministry has planned a series of activities throughout the month with four weekly themes namely ‘Poshan Vatika’, ‘Yoga and AYUSH for nutrition’, Distribution of ‘Regional Nutrition Kit’ to Anganwadi beneficiaries and ‘Identification of SAM (Severely Acute Malnourished) children and distribution of nutritious food as first, second, third and fourth weekly themes respectively.

Mentioning that POSHAN Abhiyan was initiated by the Government of India he said that the purpose of the programme is to boost nutrition among children and women. POSHAN Abhiyan is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India which ensures convergence with various programmes that is, Anganwadi Services, scheme for Adolescence Girls, National Health Mission among others.

During the function, the Chief Guest and other dignitaries also planted fruit bearing orange saplings as part of ‘Poshan Vatika’ and Poshan Walk was also organised and cash prizes were also distributed to the winners of Best Slogan during the function.

Meanwhile, the same programme was launched in Baghmara of South Garo Hills on the same day with a rally from Simsang bridge to the Baghmara Baptist Church premises.