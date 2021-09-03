Meghalaya Nuggets

Saleng moves Centre for IAS coaching centres in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Sep 2: State NCP chief Saleng Sangma has urged the Centre to set up IAS coaching centres in Meghalaya. “I have demanded for IAS coaching institutions in Meghalaya as our people cannot afford to come to Delhi and we do not have good coaching institutions here,” Sangma told The Shillong Times over the phone on Thursday. Sangma had earlier met Union Minister for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, in New Delhi. Informing that the DoNER minister is positive about opening up IAS institutions in the state, Sangma added, “It will really help the state and the North East region to produce more IAS officers”. Sangma observed that many IAS officers posted in the North East feel it is a punishment to be posted in the region and many do not even prefer to work here. The state NCP chief hoped that setting up coaching institutions will help in taking care of the dearth of officers. It may be mentioned that the number of candidates from Meghalaya appearing for the civil services exam has been comparatively less while that of those successfully clearing the civil services examination over the years is minor.

City college kicks off year-long golden jubilee celebration

SHILLONG, Sep 2: Sankardev College kicked off its year-long Golden Jubilee celebration at an inaugural function here on Thursday. Sanbor Shullai, Arts and Culture Minister, was the chief guest of the programme while DP Wahlang, Additional Chief Secretary, was the guest of honour. The programme was also attended by Prof. LS Gassah, president of the governing body, Sankardev College, principals of different colleges in Shillong, Prof. TK Kharbamon, Director (Retd), English and Foreign Languages University, Dr MPR Lyngdoh, academician, Rangsan Mawroh, Principal Consultant RUSA, Meghalaya, Shri B War, Additional Chief Engineer MeECL and other dignitaries. The theme of the Diamond Jubilee celebration is “Educate, Inculcate, Propagate”. The chief guest, on the day, released the diamond jubilee calendar which comprises different events and activities such as sports, music, panel discussion, seminars, debate competition, literary activities, social awareness campaigns, community service and various other activities scheduled during the year-long programme. Shullai also presented the award of excellence to two members of the non-teaching staff — David Shabong and Donbyntalang Dewkhaid. College Principal Dr. Eureka FP Lyngdoh gave a PowerPoint presentation on the 60-year journey of the institution, highlighting the various strengths and achievements.

JEE, NEE candidates exempted

SHILLONG, Sep 2: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has exempted candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) Examination and NEE Examination from the purview of odd-even rule. In a statement, the DC said that the decision has been taken in a bid to facilitate the movement of candidates. Candidates appearing for the JEE (Advanced) Examination, which will be conducted by IIT Guwahati on October 3, will have to, however, furnish their admit cards as proof. “Vehicles ending with any registration number (Odd -1, 3, 5, 7, 9 OR Even-0, 2, 4, 6, 8,) are allowed to ferry the students to the respective examination centers and back,” the DC said. On the other hand, candidates appearing for the NEE 2021 examination, which will be conducted by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology on September 18 and 19, will also have to furnish their admit cards as proof.

STP advises public on road safety

SHILLONG, Sep 2: The Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has requested drivers of private as well as commercial vehicles that are used to placing boulder stones below the tyres while parking to avoid such negligence for the safety of other road users/pedestrians. “Later, such stones are not removed, which invariably becomes vulnerable and hazardous to other road users/pedestrians leading to accidents. Besides, it also causes obstruction to the free flow of vehicular traffic which is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act,” the police said in a statement. The STP stated that if anyone is found in violation, they may kindly inform the matter along with the details of the vehicle by contacting 2215427/2222277 or WhatsApp 6009196479.

Coal truck capsizes at Byrnihat

NONGPOH, Sep 2: A coal-laden truck capsized at 18 Mile Byrnihat along National Highway-6 on Wednesday night. Sources said that the incident happened around 9:30 pm when the truck (AS 01 K C 6188) carrying around 10-15 tons of coal capsized at 18 Mile near Byrnihat Police Outpost. However, when the police team arrived on the spot, the driver had abandoned the truck. The police have filed a suo moto case in this regard and investigation is on to find those involved in transporting coal illegally. Meanwhile, members of the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People has strongly condemned the illegal transportation of coal, while stating that it strongly suspects the involvement of few high-ranking officials and ministers of the government.