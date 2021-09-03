Crime Update

Bike stolen

B Sumer lodged a complaint that around 4 pm on September 1, miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-05-5690) from MUDA Complex parking lot, Police Bazar.

Misappropriation

Pawan Kumar of Amrit Cement Ltd. lodged a complaint that on August 31, management of the company found that one Sandeep Jalan, cashier of the company, took Rs 14 lakh belonging to the company without unauthorisation for his personal use.

Theft

M Marbaniang, Sr. Grade Driver, Programme Implementation & Evaluation, Additional Secretariat, Shillong, lodged a complaint that in the morning of August 27, he found that miscreant(s) stole a battery from a government vehicle (ML-01-5697) which was parked in the compound of DC Office, Shillong.

Banteilang Thabah lodged a complaint that on August 15, miscreant(s) stole his mobile phone from his shop at Pynursla Market in East Khasi Hills.