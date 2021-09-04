193 new COVID cases, one death in state

Shillong, Sep 3: The State on Friday recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases while one more person succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,323.

The total active cases in Meghalaya stands at 2,295 while 72,886 has so far recovered from the viral infection with 172 new recoveries on today.

138 new cases was reported in East Khasi Hills, 13 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in Ri-Bhoi, eight in East Jaintia Hills, seven in West Garo Hills, six each in South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills and one in North Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 88 was reported from East Khasi Hills, 22 from West Garo Hills, 16 from West Jaintia Hills, 15 from West Khasi Hills, 14 from Ri-Bhoi, six each in East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills, two in South West Khasi Hills and one in East Jaintia Hills.