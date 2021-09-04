Verifying contentious video: Police

SHILLONG, Sep 3: Meghalaya police on Friday informed that they are verifying the veracityand the source of a video clip that has been doing rounds on social media under the caption ‘Shah pyniap ei ki Khasi ha ki Bangladesh’.

In a statement issued here, the department has also appealed to the general public to refrain from circulating the video, which is controversial in nature.

It has also exhorted the public to immediately inform the police on any information about the video clip at www.facebook.com/meghpolice, twitter.com/MeghalayaPolice, www.instagram.com/meghalayapolice or WhatsApp (6033090114).

“Identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential,” the statement said.