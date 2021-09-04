Fee hike unreasonable!

Editor,

I write this letter as a distressed student of St. Anthony’s College, Shillong. It is one of the most reputed educational institutions of the state. However, the fees seem to have been hiked probably to keep up this reputation. On the last week of August we received an e-mail from the Principal that we were to pay our fees latest by September 15, 2021. We were to use the latest app of the college which would lead us to a portal to pay the fees.

To start with, the app was faulty and full of bugs. Most importantly, however, the fee was ridiculous. Fifth and third semester arts students have to pay Rs 18,000 plus worth of fees and the science students almost Rs 22,000. When we first took admission in the college, the fees ranged from 15,000 – 20,000 plus per annum depending on the stream and subjects taken. Now, it seems like they have suddenly hiked the fees to Rs. 18,000 plus per semester!

The “rich kids” have already paid the fees. However, I and most of my college mates belong to middle class families. We cannot afford to pay nearly Rs 20,000 at one go! The pandemic and many other circumstances have prevented us from paying such a fee. That too online! And we all know that government scholarships are not enough to cover the amount.

Also there is no transparency from the part of the college as to how the fees have been calculated. When checked through the portal, it just says ‘your semester; and in the next box the exorbitant amount. There is no mention of tuition fees or anything related to the division of the fee.

Thus, through your esteemed daily I would like to plead to the Anthonian administration to understand the situation and circumstance and make the necessary changes. St Anthony’s College, we are truly grateful for your services and pray for an excellent NAAC rating next cycle.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email

Roads in pathetic condition

Editor,

Readers and patrons of this newspaper have often expressed their concern for the degrading environment be it from sand extraction to excavation of stone boulders to coal mining all in a way that has devastated the fragile beauty around. A balance between livelihoods and environment has to be kept in mind and this is where the local Dorbar Shnongs have to constitute their own guidelines putting a limit to certain things. Coming to the scene of important roads connecting tourist spots, I suggest the those who just sit in their arm chairs in the Secretariat and talk of promoting tourism should pay a visit to Nongkhnum in West Khasi Hills with a warning that they should be prepared to hire a horse cart or an elephant lest they might end up in hospital with spondylitis. The national highway to Jowai these days resembles something like traveling on a jungle road and not to be classified as a highway. Perhaps the MLAs of Jaintia Hills should start making some noise in this coming Assembly session rather than just sitting and twiddling their thumbs.

Yours etc..

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar,

Via email

Worsening air pollution

Editor,

According to a report prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), air pollution is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40% of Indians by more than nine years. The report said that over 480 million people living in central, eastern and northern India including New Delhi, endure high pollution levels. The EPIC report said that air quality has consistently worsened in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The EPIC report is indeed a wake-up call to us to change. Long-term exposure to outdoor and household air pollution contributed to over 1.67 million annual deaths from stroke, heart attack, diabetes, lung cancer, chronic lung diseases and neonatal diseases in India in 2019. In fact, air pollution has now become the largest risk factor for death among all health risks. Although the links between air pollution and COVID-19 are not yet known, it is a fact that exposure to high levels of air pollution could worsen the effects of COVID-19.

Worsening air pollution has been amongst India’s most pressing problems in recent years. In spite of the initiatives launched by the government, air pollution continues to be a burning problem. Toxic air is a hindrance to development and people’s welfare. Apart from this, air pollution also leads to huge economic loss. There is a need for better and more effective ways to combat air pollution. It is important to ramp up technology. Over dependence on fossil fuels must be stopped. Fuels and energy from renewable sources must be employed. Private sector must be engaged to tackle the problem. The grassroots must be involved through initiatives. Disseminating proper information and a collective commitment to a future are also of great importance.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS

Kollam