Fit Northeast organises another Covid vaccination camp at Guwahati

GUWAHATI, September 4: A Covid-19 vaccination camp was successfully organized today by the city-based health and wellness news portal Fit Northeast at Dakshin Barsajai Maidam Durga Mandir at Lalmati area of the city. The Camp has been organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam.

An announcement in the nearby areas was made in the morning hours prior to the start of the camp and once in the afternoon, which helped in the process of bringing more people to the camp for vaccination. Fit Northeast invited all those who have been vaccinated once and those who are yet to be vaccinated to come and get vaccinated, according to a Press communique.

Fit Northeast has already organized several Covid vaccination camps in and around the city. The first camp was held at KK Handique Nagar in Kahilipara area, followed by another camp at Bhagadduttapur in Kahilipara area. It was on August 18 and 19, 2021 that another camp was organized at Dakshin Barsajai Maidam Durga Mandir at Lalmati.

All the four camps organized by Fit Northeast till date has received positive response from the people. In the last vaccination camp organized by this web portal a total of 472 beneficiaries got vaccinated while in this camp too more than 200 people have been benefitted.