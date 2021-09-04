Indian High Commission in Dhaka to display Meghalaya’s cultural artifacts, textile heritage

SHILLONG, Sept 4: As part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, [email protected], ensuing Golden Jubilee of Statehood, [email protected] and to commemorate 50 years of Liberation of Bangladesh & Bilateral friendship, a symbolic programme, was held at the India-Bangladesh border at Dawki-Tamabil, for handing over to the Indian High Commission, selected Meghalaya cultural artefacts and the state’s unique textiles, for permanent and dedicated display at the Cultural Centre, of the Indian High Commission at Dhaka to celebrate and showcase Meghalaya.

This follows a request made by the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dhaka to the State Government earlier this year.

At a brief function, held at the International border today, the Assistant High Commissioner, Sylhet thanked the Meghalaya Government for sharing the tribal artifacts and unique textiles to commemorate the 3 significant events.

A representative of the Bangladesh Government also spoke at the event and highlighted the age old ties and people to people contact that exist between Meghalaya & Bangladesh. In his keynote address, Shri. F.R. Kharkongor, Commissioner & Secretary, Arts& Culture & Textiles, representing the State Government, expressed satisfaction, that this exchange could be held today despite challenges posed by COVID 19.

He emphasised on the significance, of the three events of [email protected], [email protected] & 5O years of bilateral friendship with Bangladesh and also highlighted at length Meghalaya’s contribution as a frontline line state, towards the liberation of Bangladesh & the States 5O years of Statehood.

He also highlighted that MEA had recently, been in touch with the State Government, with a request to identify a partner country, that has a historical resonance with Meghalaya. The State Government had identified Bangladesh, in the context of U Tirot Singh, the States foremost freedom fighter, who was exiled by the British to Dhaka, after the Anglo-Khasi war, & breathed his last there on 17th July, 1835.

Accordingly, the State Government has proposed for MEA support for setting up of a Tirot Singh Memorial at the Cultural Centre, Indian High Commission, Dhaka, to honour the historical legacy of U Tirot Singh, besides various cultural & academic exchanges, to leverage on the ongoing 3 significant events of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Golden Jubilee of Statehood & 5O years of Liberation of Bangladesh & bilateral friendships.

Other officials present, included SDO (Civil) Amlarem, Joint Secretary Arts & Culture, BSF & customs officials