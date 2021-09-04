Illegal factories dumping waste into Jinjiram river in Garo Hills

TURA, Sept 4: Illegal industries manufacturing an assortment of items in the Phulbari plain belt region of West Garo Hills are allegedly violating green laws by releasing their waste into the Jinjiram river that flows through the area causing extensive pollution and harming the health of the public.

The Garo students union from Phulbari have apprised the State Level Public Grievances Committee Chairman and Bajengdoba MLA Pongseng R Marak about the environmental damage being caused by the release of pollutants into the river by these factories which are mostly without license and authority to operate.

“We undertook site inspections and found that these factories are violating government of India environmental norms by dumping pollutant waste into the river and even on roadsides, burning factory waste and coal in the open without any concern about health of the people and the environment, ” mentioned GSU Phulbari president Francewell Marak.

The student union also lodged a complaint that petrol stations are indulging in smuggling of fuel to neighbouring Bangladesh by using the multiple river routes while consumers have to face fuel shortages frequently.

The illegal sale of liquor by IMFL stores that operate through the back door and beyond the stipulated time frame have also become a case of concern, alleged the student body as it urged upon the authorities to clamp down on this malpractices at the earliest.

Photo Caption: GSU Phulbari President Francewell Marak submits a petition to Pongseng Marak, Chairman of the State Level Public Grievances Committee about the problems being faced by citizens of Phulbari region.