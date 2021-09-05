Neil Nongkynrih to be honoured by NIT

SHILLONG, September 5: Notable musician and artist, Neil Nongkynrih will be conferred with the prestigious Degree of Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa during Eight Convocation of National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya. In its annual ceremony, the institute will hold the event virtually on October 1, 2021, where Cabinet Minister of Education, GOI Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to be present as Chief Guest.

The institute confers this honour to Nongkynrih, Padma Shri Awardee, for his significant contributions in the field of art through music, as well as his collaborations and achievements towards the Shillong Chamber Choir, as well as encouraging many youths youths and children to pursue the art of music in the state of Meghalaya.