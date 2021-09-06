3 day GHADC session begins with tributes to departed members

TURA, Sept 6: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) began its three day session on Monday with members cutting across party lines and in unison expressing their condolences to former members who passed away during the last couple of months.

The current session, which was delayed by almost two months due to covid infection of both the council chairman Rakesh A Sangma and Chief Executive Member Benedic R Marak, is taking place to elect the deputy chairman from amongst the 29 directly elected MDCs.

It is also taking place after a tumultuous period of widespread protests by several hundred council employees over nonpayment of their monthly salaries for three long years.

While the council authorities have been able to pacify the angry employees by clearing a couple of months dues belonging to them, yet, the recent sacking of the employees association leader and president, Senora johny, and suspension notices to several other protesting leaders has ruffled many feathers raising questions about the sincerity of CEM Benedic R Marak and his Executive Committee to bring the ongoing animosity between the two sides to an end.

Despite the vast differences, both ruling and opposition came together on Monday to pay rich floral tributes to the departed members, notably for 99 year old nonagenarian and former Chief Executive Member Binsing R Marak who passed away due to covid infection at Tura in July, this year.

Late Bimsing R Marak had been elected from Babelapara constituency in Purakhasia multiple times. He held several positions in the council, from executive member to CEM, during his chequered career.

From the ruling side CEM Benedic R Marak and Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak led the house in paying their condolences to seven former MDCs who passed away this year.

The seven former MDCs who passed away were former CEM Binsing Marak, former Chairman and ex Tura MDC Locksley Robinhood Ch Momin, former MDCs Greendas Marak, Admiral K Sangma, Bijon Bihari Rechil, Mrinal R Marak, and Jogonsing D Sangma.

“They were dynamic leaders who made a mark in the district council and we shall always remember them,” said CEM Benedic Marak in his condolence address.

Leader of the opposition and Congress MDC from Dengnakpara Mrs Sadhiarani M Sangma termed the demise of the former members as a loss for Garo Hills.

“Although they are no longer amongst us, their works will remain a legacy that we can all look up to,” said Mrs Sadhiarani Sangma.

Congress MDC Cherak W Momin of Kharkutta also paid his condolences and read out the names of each one of the members who passed away.

“I was privileged to be part of the same house when Late Lockley Robinhood Ch Momin was also elected,” recalled Cherak Momin.