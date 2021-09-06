4th Test: India beat England by 157 runs

London, Sept 6: India defeated England by 157 on Day 5 of the fourth Test to take an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Team India bowlers showcased incredible skills and fight on the final day at The Oval to dismantle a strong English batting line-up which could only muster 210 in the second innings.

Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were clinical with their line and lengths and gave nothing away to the England batters while Ravindra Jadeja also used the rough on the pitch to his advantage as the hosts faltered in the second session on Day 5 where they lost six wickets.

The collapse meant India just needed two wickets in the final session to take a crucial lead in the series going into the fifth and final Test match in Manchester. The fifth Test match starts on September 10.

