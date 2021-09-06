NPP and Congress to fight it out for GHADC Dy Chairman post

TURA. Sept 6: Battle lines have been drawn for Wednesday’s election to the position of Deputy Chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council with both the ruling NPP alliance and the opposition Congress announcing their decision to contest.

The election was announced by Council Chairman Rakesh A Sangma during the first day of the session that began on Monday at GHADC session hall at Tura.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman is crucial in the event of the Chairman being removed or incapacitated.

The NPP alliance is fielding former teacher and MDC representing Siju constituency of South Garo Hills, Albinush Marak for the contest.

The opposition Congress has announced its decision to field lawyer and MDC of Rongrong (Resubelpara) Rinaldo K Sangma.

Both aspirants, Rinaldo and Albinush are first time members (MDCs) of the GHADC.

The last date and time for submission of the nomination papers is by 3 PM of Tuesday.

The election, to be conducted by secret ballot, will begin after the house assemble on Wednesday at 11 AM.

The ruling NPP alliance is optimistic of sailing through given the numbers being in their favour.

Though the NPP only won 11 seats out of a contest of 29 seats in the GHADC polls yet, it could go on to form the new Executive Committee by stitching together a 16 member alliance that included a GNC MDC (Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak), BJP MDC from Dalu Promod Koch, three Independents Akhtar Ali (Zikzak), Nathuwal Marak (Baghmara) and Arbinstone Marak (Rochonpara).

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, despite winning the largest share of seats in the election-12 MDCs is currently in the opposition.

The BJP MDC from Tura, Bernard Marak, is presently seated in the opposition side of the house, as well.