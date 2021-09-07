Centre sits on M’laya enactment on ‘outsiders’

SHILLONG, Sep 6: With uncertainties looming large over introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the enigmatic delay in getting Centre’s nod for Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), Meghalaya’s quest for regulating entry of outsiders into the state appears to be going to be prolonged.

While nobody is talking about the MRSSA pending assent for over five years, Governor, Satya Pal Malik on Monday disclosed that the ball is in the Centre’s court as far as giving the nod to the Act even as he asked Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to hold consultations with the Union Government on the matter.

Speaking to a group of media persons here, the Governor said that the MRSSA is lying with the Centre for its consideration.

“I cannot give assent to MRSSA since the Governor prior to me had referred it to the Centre,” Malik said.

The Governor also clarified that he had not communicated anything to the Centre on the matter recently.

The MRSSA enacted in September 27, 2016 and its amended version of 2019 seeks to address the issue of influx by making everyone who wishes to enter Meghalaya go through set protocols of establishing their identity at facilitation centres set up at entry points to the state.

The earlier Act of 2016 was aimed at registering tenants at the office of the local authorities and the local police stations. The amended version makes sure that every person entering the state registers himself/herself at the facilitation centres so that the state can keep a tab on their whereabouts.

The former Governor Tathagata Roy had returned the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 along with queries for the state government to reply.

Roy had pointed out certain problems in implementing the MRSSA as there are clashes with other central laws and therefore problems in implementing them.

Meanwhile, HYC leader, Robertjune Kharjahrin said that they cannot accept that a state Act has been sent to the Centre.

“Why should an Act passed by the state go to the Centre for necessary approvals,” he added.

Seek special package from Centre

To tide over the economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor has urged the state government to seek a special package to bail out Meghalaya from the financial mess.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Malik said, “State should demand for a special package and Centre should give it and I will help in this regard.”

Appreciating the state government for effectively tackling COVID-19, he lamented that people were not supporting the government by coming forward for vaccination.

“There is a lot of resistance and a huge number of people are resisting vaccines which is wrong,” he said while adding that there is no other way than vaccination to get rid of coronavirus,” he said.

The Governor also said that almost all the staff of Raj Bhavan have been vaccinated.