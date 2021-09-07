Guv deprecates Mawlai killing

SHILLONG, Sep 6: Governor Satya Pal Malik has described the killing of HNLC lynchpin Cheristerfield Thangkhiew as “unfortunate” and went on to add that “such incident should not have happened”.

He was talking to reporters at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Malik appeared to be genuinely sorry for the incident that has triggered public outrage against state police.

On being asked for his views on the growing demand for suspension of police officials, the Governor said that when the judicial inquiry is going on, people should wait for the report after which the Government will act on it.

“I cannot make any comment as the matter is under probe but the incident was unfortunate and such incident should not have happened and probe is the only way to find out the facts behind the incident,” he added.

He also said that if it is proved in the probe that there was excessive and unnecessary use of force, it would tantamount to violation of human rights and if not, there will be no violation of human rights

When asked about the idea of holding peace talks with the banned HNLC, the Governor said that he cannot initiate peace talks until and unless the outfit lay down their arms and pledge commitment to the Indian constitution.

Making it clear that the banned group cannot come with conditions while offering for talks, he added that if the HNLC is open for talks, they should approach the Chief Minister or the proper authority on the matter.

He asserted that the overall law-and-order situation in Meghalaya is perfectly alright and there is no need for imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

Responding to a query from journalists if President’s Rule should be imposed in the state in the wake of what many consider as deteriorating law and order situation, Malik said, “As far as the law-and-order situation is concerned, it is perfect though time and again eruptions take place and it happens in all the states”.

“In Meghalaya, there is nothing which can be termed as breakdown of law and order,” the Governor said. When asked about his views on the attack on his convoy last month, the Governor said that this answer should be given by the people who attacked the convoy and even as he added that such an attack on his convoy was not needed.

It may be recalled that miscreants last month shortly after the encounter of the former HNLC leader had pelted stones on the convoy of the Governor when his convoy was returning back to Shillong after dropping the Governor in Guwahati.

Law and order in the city last month had gone for a toss for a few days following the encounter of the former HNLC leader following which the Government ordered for a judicial probe but however, different groups here want the Meghalaya Government to suspend those police officials who were involved in the encounter.