CM promoting business interests: TUR

SHILLONG, Sep 6: The Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) on Monday slammed Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma for keeping his business interest as his top priority instead of trying to resolve issues afflicting the common citizens of the state.

Revealing they had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister, TUR’s Angela Rangad said that he (Sangma) refused to give them appointment and told them to wait after the Assembly session.

“But to our surprise we saw the CM meeting his brother-in-law. This clearly reflects that he is more interested in promoting his business interests instead of serving the people of the state,” Rangad said.

According to her, they wanted to meet the Chief Minister only for 30 minutes to discuss the discrepancies in the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Relief Against Wage Loss (CMRAWL) scheme.

“We felt that the CM would be the best person to discuss this matter since the scheme is under his name. But it appears that he is not bothered at all,” she said. Meanwhile, Rangad said that the Labour department had submitted a report claiming that they have started transferring the money to the account of the beneficiaries.

“But there are many who are yet to receive the financial assistance. We were informed that the officials are in the field to verify the beneficiaries. But things did not move for the past two weeks in view of the law-and-order problem,” Rangad said.

She asserted that the Chief Minister should take the responsibility to ensure all the beneficiaries approved by the government should receive financial assistance.

“There are more than 9,000 beneficiaries who are yet to receive the assured amount. This is a big number since almost 10 per cent of the beneficiaries have not received the funds,” the TUR member added.