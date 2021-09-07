123 fresh cases, no deaths in state

SHILLONG, Sep 6: For the first time in 124 days, Meghalaya did not report any COVID-19 death on Monday while only 123 fresh cases were detected.

The last time the state recorded zero COVID-19 deaths was in May 4.

There are 2,104 active cases while 73,711 have recovered from the viral infection including 253 on Monday.

93 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, nine in West Khasi Hills, eight in Ri Bhoi, four each in West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, three in West Jaintia Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.