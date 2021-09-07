Former Meghalaya MLA Mihsalan Suchiang passes away

Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 7: Former MLA from Mowkaiaw, Mihsalan Suchiang passed away this morning  at his residence at Mukhap village in West Jaintia Hills of the state. He was 79. He was also a church elder of Mukhap Presbyterian Church as Tymmen Basan (Tbn.)

Late Suchiang is the father of the present UDP MLA, Nujorki Sungoh who has informed that his father breathed his last on Tuesday morning and the funeral would take place on Wednesday (8th September) at 1:00 PM at the cemetery of Mukhap Presbyterian Church.

Late Suchiang had passed MA from Gauhati University in Assam  before he joined politics . He represented his constituency four times as MDC and 3 times as MLA and till date he was a leader of  the regional United Democratic Party(UDP) was holding the post of the State Party Adviser.

