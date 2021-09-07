Meghalaya constitutes regional panels on boundary dispute with Assam

SHILLONG, Sept 7: Meghalaya government has constituted the following three regional committees to examine the present status of the six ‘areas of difference — Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills District, Boklapara and Khanapara-Pillangkata in Ri Bhoi and Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills.

Committee for Ri-Bhoi district:

The chairman of the committee is Prestone Tynsong, Deputy chief Minister and members of the committee include Dasakhiatbha Lamare, Minister of Public works (Buildings), Mayralborn Syiem, MLA Nongpoh constituency, Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA, Jirang constituency. The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District is the Member Convenor

Committee for West Khasi Hills:

The Chairman of the committee is Renikton L. Tongkhar, Minister of PHE etc., and the members include Macmillan Byrsat, MLA of Nongstoin, Gigur Myrthong, MLA of, Mawshynrut, Kimfa S Marbaniang, MLA, Rambrai Jyrngam. The Deputy commissioner, West Khasi Hills District is the Member Convenor.

Committee for East Jaintia Hills:

The chairman of the committee is Sniawbhalang Dhar, Minister of Transport etc., and members include Lahkmen Rymbui, Minister of Home (Police), etc., Nujorki sungoh, MLA, Mowkaiaw, Shitlang Pale, MLA, Sutnga Saipung constituency. The Deputy commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, is the Member Convenor.

Terms of Reference

To coordinate with the relevant Regional committee set up by Government of

Assam vide their Notification No. BPDD 173t2017t160 dated 7th September,2021′

To cross-reference and verify the names of the villages (sub-villages) claimed by

N4eghalaya with the names of villages as per records of Government of Assam’

To establish the geographical location of the villages and their contiguity’ To examine the status of the population of villages as per census records including

ethnicity

To prepare an ‘As-ls’ public Asset Register in the villages, created by both the State

Governments.

To visit each of the villages, and interact with the communities living in the villages

including the elected representatives of the Autonomous District Councils to learn

about the perception of the people living in the area’

To document the factual information regarding the physical & time-wise distances

from the villages to the nearest public service delivery point/ administrative unit’

The committee can co-opt any member including from Forest Department, whenever

necessary

Logistic and secretarial support

The jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners will provide all the secretarial and logistic

support for effective functioning of the Committees’

The Member Convenor of the respective Committee should fix the date of visit and

discussion in consultation with their respective counterpart in Assam’

Report of the Committee

The Committees will submit their report to the Government of Meghalaya within a

period of 30 days from the date of this notification based on the inspection of the

villages and based on the agreed yardsticks of historical perspective, ethnicity of

the local population, administrative convenience of local people’ contiguity

with the boundary and the perception of the people living in the area’