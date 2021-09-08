Action against six leaders of Mawlai group as per law: DC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo on Tuesday said that any action against the six leaders of the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai for not replying to the show-cause notices will be taken in accordance with law.

The six leaders of the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai were asked to reply to the show-cause notices for violating the COVID-19 protocols by September 6. However, during the knife surrender rally on Monday, the agitators had burnt copies of the show-cause notices issued by the DC.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Laloo said, “Prior to the show-cause notice issued to the organisers, on receipt of information about a gathering proposed to be held, this office had sent a written intimation to them to furnish details of any such plans through an application, to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are maintained, and also so that there is no disruption to public movement nor any threat to peace and public order.”

“This office had accordingly reached out to the organisers to follow due procedure but there was no response,” she said. The Deputy Commissioner further stated any requests for organising protests/ demonstrations which are democratic and peaceful and, in the present context of the pandemic, regulated and limited in terms of numbers, have from time to time been considered by this office and granted, along with specific conditions.

“Since the start of the pandemic, several orders have also been passed and show-cause notices issued to individuals and groups for violations that pose a threat to public health or are in contravention of government orders. There must not be a perception that the pandemic is over, especially when there is seen to be a resurgence of cases in several parts of the country,” Laloo added.