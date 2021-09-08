‘Have faith in probe report’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday refused to comment on the letter submitted to 35 MLAs by Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai but said the judicial probe will not spare anyone found to have bypassed the law.

“The process is on and we will have to wait for the outcome. The government will not spare anybody if they go beyond the law,” he said.

Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, a conglomerate of 11 organisations from the Mawlai area had submitted a letter to each of the 35 MLAs from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, seeking their support for the demand to suspend three police officers allegedly responsible for the killing of former HNCL leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

“The government wants to come clean on the issue. That is why the government instituted a judicial inquiry within two days,” Rymbui said.

“What should be done will depend on the outcome of the judicial probe. It is too premature for me to say anything right now. It is an independent body that will look into all aspects,” he added.

The Home Minister also confirmed that the State DGP has applied for leave.

Mawlai MLA and Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie warned the state government of an intensified agitation by Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai if there is further delay in taking action against the police officers accused of killing Thangkiew in cold blood.

He urged Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to suspend the top cops since the issue is snowballing.

“Delaying the action will lead to further agitations. I feel that the government should try to repair the damage to its image by suspending them,” Sawkmie said, backing the letter to the 35 MLAs.

He also urged the other MLAs to support the cause and the demand of the group.

Lauding Governor Satya Pal Malik’s remark on the encounter of the former HNLC leader as unfortunate, Sawkmie said: “As an MLA of Mawlai constituency, I feel the Governor has also realised whatever the police did on August 13 was not right.”

Asking the Chief Minister to understand the seriousness of the case, the Mawlai MLA advised him not to embarrass the government and disappoint his colleagues ahead of the Assembly session where Thangkhiew’s will be a major issue for discussion.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, who drew flak following a news report claiming that he would not sign the support letter, denied making such a statement.

He clarified that he did not refuse to sign but sought to consult with his MDA colleagues. He said he had assured the NGOs that the government is taking this issue seriously.

“I have respectfully told them that since we are a coalition, we will do things together. I can’t take decisions alone, hence I requested them to wait. I want to clarify I have not refused to sign; it is still under consideration. We have not taken it lightly and the government is trying to find ways to ensure that the judicial inquiry report is fair,” Tongkhar said.

He said the people should have faith in the government for the outcome of the probe. “Everyone has suffered enough because of COVID-19 and no one wants more problems to be added,” he said.