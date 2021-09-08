Ten DC offices in Assam to be relocated to spacious areas: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: At least 10 deputy commissioners’ offices in Assam would be relocated and rebuilt in spacious areas while century-old government buildings along the Brahmaputra riverfront here would be transformed into heritage sites as part of the waterfront beautification masterplan, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

Sarma also inspected a site at Rupnagar here where the Kamrup Metropolitan DC’s office, which currently exists in the Kachari ghat area near the riverfront, will be relocated.

“The Kamrup Metro DC’s office has been operating from limited space/infrastructure and it was about time the office was relocated to a spacious site which can also accommodate other offices like the SDC’s office. The new site will spread across 10 bigha land. Besides, as the DC’s office is also utilised for election-related work, more space is required,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister further said that as many as 10 deputy commissioners’ offices would be rebuilt on spacious sites with an average expenditure of about Rs 50 crore for each such building.

“Along with it, the office of the Guwahati commissioner of police, currently located near the DC’s office on the riverbank, will be shifted to a site in Khanapara and work to construct an iconic multi-storied building will begin in the next two months,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said the relocation would be in sync with the Guwahati waterfront beautification master-plan, which would be implemented in five years.

“The DC’s and the SP’s bungalow (located near the riverfront) will be vacated by December 31, 2021 and the area up to the DC’s building (in Kachari) will be cleared, beautified and opened for people to visit,” he said.

“Government buildings older than a century will be transformed into heritage sites while concrete and temporary structures (less than 100 years old) will be dismantled for beautification of the Brahmaputra riverfront in the city,” Sarma said.