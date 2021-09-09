GHADC members to oppose any dilution of Nokmas land powers

TURA, Sept 9: Despite party differences and ideologies, elected members of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council have been united in their opposition to any possible move that leads to dilution of the powers of the Nokmas and their A’king land during the ongoing proposal for amendment of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India-125th Amendment bill, 2019 which constitutes the formation of the Village Councils.

During the just concluded 2nd budget session of the GHADC, which came to a close on Wednesday, the Congress MDCs had submitted a motion to the Chairman mentioning that formation of the village councils should under no circumstance lead to weakening of authority of the Nokmas (village chieftains) and the power they yield over the A’king or clan lands.

The NPP alliance headed by Chief Executive Member Benedic R Marak gave an assurance before the house that there will be no dilution of the nokmas powers and authority and assured every elected members support to the cause.

Congres MDC Cherak W Momin, who along with Williamnagar MDC Alphonsus R Marak , were signatories to the motion moved in the house later told presspersons that an assurance has been made in the floor by the leader of the house that there shall not be any dilution of the prevailing position and powers of the nokmas. The Congress MDC said that the issue of amendment being moved has been a matter of concern for each and every tribal of Garo Hills.

The ruling alliance MDCs led by the NPP have also reiterated their support to maintaining a status quo as far as powers of the nokmas are concerned.

The proposed amendment has become a major issue of concern for the tribal chiefs who worry that the central government’s move to set up Village Councils would not only strip them of power but transfer the same to elected representatives of the village council. They have demanded that prior to the amendment of the Sixth Schedule, the government ought to hold meetings and seek the views and opinions of the indigenous Garos, who happen to be the real stakeholders.