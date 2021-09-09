NGH youths urged to avail benefits of PMEGP

TURA, Sept 9: An awareness programme on Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) was recently held by the District Commerce and Industries Centre, North Garo Hills at Bolsong Songma in Bajengdoba in a bid to sensitize the people on the scheme.

Speaking during the programme as the Chief Guest, Ripamchi N Sangma, EAC & BDO Bajengdoba C&RD block spoke on the benefits of PMEGP schemes. Motivating the gathering particularly the educated unemployed youth towards entrepreneurship, Sangma urged them to enroll under various vocational training thus enabling them to hone their skill and further create employment for themselves under the assistance of PMEGP schemes.

Sangma added that due to dearth of government employment in the present scenario, the varied scope under the schemes will empower the unemployed youth to tackle unemployment and urged them to avail of its benefits.