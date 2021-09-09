Opp slams ‘govt’s lack of precautions’ against boat mishaps

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The Opposition Congress on Thursday questioned the BJP-led Assam government over “lack of visible precautions” to prevent boat mishaps on the Brahmaputra over the years.

Addressing reporters here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah, while expressing condolences to the family of Parimita Das, a college teacher who died in Wednesday’s Nimatighat boat mishap, said “the BJP-led government in the state has not learnt lessons from the unfortunate boat capsize in North Guwahati in September 2018.”

“The precautions that should have been taken by the BJP government in regard to inland water transport after the incident (three years back) was simply not visible when the ferry accident happened at Nimatighat,” Borah said.

“At this moment of grief, the Assam PCC would not like to politicise the unfortunate incident. However, at the same time it is our moral duty as an Opposition party to remind the government about their negligence and carelessness for human lives,” he stated.

Pointing out the safety loopholes in river transport, Borah said that no provisions of safety kits like life jackets and swimming tubes were seen.

“During the flood season is it not mandatory for river transport authorities to monitor water transport activities in order to prevent any such mishap? Do Nimatighat and Majuli have a functioning river police station is another big question,” he asked.

“Secondly, how could two boats/ferries collide in broad daylight, in good weather conditions? Does the inland water transport department have properly marked navigation routes or not? Do they have licensed boat /ferry drivers? Who is monitoring the load of the ferries as allegations are also rife that ferries and boats are always overloaded?” the state Congress chief further asked.

“Thirdly, we have seen how the BJP government has made unfulfilled electoral promises to the people of Majuli and Jorhat time and again. In 2016, we saw how Union minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation of a bridge from Majuli to Jorhat but there has been no progress on the project,” Borah pointed out.

“It is extremely tragic that the BJP government remembers the need to construct the bridge only during elections. It is also unfortunate that since inauguration in October 2018, the Ro-Ro ferry service has not been operational for reasons best known to the government,” he said.

“The Assam PCC demands that the government immediately pays ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the deceased person’s families. The government must also immediately give a statement on the status of the Ro-Ro ferry service and also update on the proposed bridge” Borah stated.

“The government should also make provision of life jackets on ferries and boats mandatory for travellers on such vessels. Presence of rescuers on boats should be mandatory while river police teams and SDRF/NDRF personnel should be strategically stationed in river routes for prevention of mishaps,” he asserted.