Govt will ensure a balance with oil palm: CM

SHILLONG, Sep 8: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma has allayed the fear about perceived damage to environment due to proposed oil palm cultivation in the state saying that the government will ensure a balance before taking any decision on the matter.

He told journalists on Wednesday that the Centre had come up with this proposal as several states in the Northeast evinced a keen interest for it. He said it is being done with a positive intent of creating livelihood.

“We are clear that we need to balance things. Whatever decision we take, we will ensure that the environment is not affected and forest cover is not degraded,” the CM said.

The move for oil palm cultivation has been opposed even by ruling NPP leaders James Sangma, who is a Cabinet Minister, and Agatha Sangma, the Tura MP due to environmental concerns.

Social activists and environmentalists in the state have already demanded the scrapping of the project, calling it detrimental to the environment.

The CM said it will be a win-win situation for the state if it can utilise barren land and non-forested areas. In some areas, if the state can gain livelihood and income, it will be a great thing, he said.

Sangma made it clear that the government will move forward only when it is convinced that the environment and interest of people are safeguarded.

“We will see up to what extent we can go once we have done our homework properly,” the CM said.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is keen on “reaping the benefits” of oil palm cultivation.