Will defeat oust-Speaker move by Cong: Conrad

SHILLONG, Sep 8: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the MDA partners have unanimously resolved to defeat the move of the Opposition Congress for the removal of Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh in the upcoming autumn session.

Talking to reporters after the MDA meeting, Sangma said they are going to make sure that the no-confidence motion against Lyngdoh is defeated on the floor of the House.

“All the representatives of the MDA partners resolved that the allies of the ruling coalition are united. All the partners will voice their opposition to the resolution moved against the Speaker,” the Chief Minister, who is also chairman of the MDA Coordination Committee said.

He said Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira has also briefed the members of the MDA on the different rules and provisions of the conduct of business in the House.

Sangma said the main agenda of the MDA meeting was to discuss the upcoming autumn session. He said the MLAs were briefed on the different issues expected to come up during the session. He had also briefed them about the overall situation prevailing in the state. “We discussed the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution since some MLAs wanted clarification on that issue. Some have also raised issues at the individual level,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said all the MLAs who are in town attended the MDA meeting.

“The MLAs who are still in their constituencies informed us about their inability to attend the meeting,” Sangma added.