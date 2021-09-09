No suspension of cops: CM

SHILLONG, Sep 8: In his first reaction to the growing pressure for suspension of three police officers over killing of HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at Mawlai last month, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has ruled out any scope for doing so saying that that it is unfair to suspend anyone without a proper inquiry.

“It is completely unfair for us to take action against anyone without a proper inquiry and find out who is responsible for this incident. We have constituted the judicial inquiry to ensure that truth will come out,” Sangma said while speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

He further urged the people who are responsible for making this demand to be patient and to wait for the inquiry to be completed.

The Chief Minister also said that the Home Minister has clearly mentioned that they will act firmly on the basis of the report and findings of the judicial inquiry.

“We have maintained our stand from day one to allow the inquiry to complete its job. It is only then it would be possible for the government to take action against people who are responsible,” Sangma said.

“Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai”, an umbrella of the 11 organisations, are still sticking to their demand to suspend DGP, R. Chandranathan, SP of East Jaintia Hills, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya, who were allegedly responsible for the killing of the surrendered militant leader.