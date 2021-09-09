Nodal officers under Supply for SWGH

TURA, Sept 9: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), South West Garo Hills, has named the following officers as District and Block Nodal Officers under Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department:

Nemson M. Marak, Deputy Director (Supply), Ampati as District-level Nodal Officer (contact no. 7085448606); Nampantihe Ch. Marak, APO, MGNREGA as Block-level Nodal Officer for Zikzak C&RD Block (contact no. 8119974310); Rakesh R. Marak, APO, MGNREGA as Block-level Nodal Officer for Betasing C&RD Block (contact no. 9774336258); and Goera Momin, APO-II, MGNREGA, as Block-level Nodal Officer for Rerapara C&RD Block (contact no.7005663148).