218 fresh cases, two deaths

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 218 fresh cases while two more patients succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll in the state to 1,339.

One death each was recorded in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The total active cases in the state at present stands at 1,970 while 74,380 patients have so far recovered from the viral infection including 134 on Thursday.

82 new cases were reported in West Jaintia Hills, 65 in East Khasi Hills, 38 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in Ri Bhoi, seven in South West Khasi Hills, five in North Garo Hills, four in West Garo Hills, three in East Jaintia Hills, two in East Garo Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 78 were from East Khasi Hills, 26 from Ri Bhoi, 15 from West Jaintia Hills, six each from South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills, two from West Garo Hills and one from East Garo Hills.