Awardees of appreciation certificate along with Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The Governor handed over the certificates to Binay Chettri, Kishan Gurung, Bibhav Gewali, Pranita Marak, Seshkant Remal, Paramita Dey, and Dr. Anamika Upadhya for reaching out to underprivileged students of Class X from different communities during the pandemic, enabling them to appear for their Board exams. The programme was organised by a non-profit organisation, Society for Empowerment Education and Development.