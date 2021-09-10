Meghalaya bypolls put on hold

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: The state’s Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor on Thursday said the Election Commission has put on hold elections and by-elections in 31 Assembly and three parliamentary constituencies, including in Meghalaya.

The decision was based on the inputs submitted by various states.

Kharkongor said the EC had initiated a consultative process with all the chief secretaries, health and other officials of the states to get feedback on the feasibility of holding the elections and by-polls.

“They subsequently declared by-elections only in West Bengal for the time being because of the constitutional exigencies. The elections to 31 other Assembly and parliamentary constituencies were put on hold due to factors such as the pandemic, floods and upcoming festivals,” he said.

In the case of Meghalaya, the CEO said 23 polling stations in the Rajabala constituency are still under floods due to heavy rainfall and the backwash of the Brahmaputra River. “The feedback from the Deputy Commissioner was that the floods will recede by October when the festivals happen too,” he added.

The factors that went against holding by-polls in East Khasi Hills district was a high COVID-19 positivity rate and the vaccination coverage “not up to a satisfactory level”.

“The ideal situation would be to get it up to 100%. Right now, the vaccination status in both West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts is less than 60%,” Kharkongor said.

He said the polling staff will feel more confident about conducting the by-elections if the vaccination coverage is close to 90%.

“There is a triangle of the safety of voters, the polling process and safety of the polling personnel – they all have to feel safe and secure, which is not there yet,” Kharkongor said.

“Holding the next consultative meeting is the prerogative of the EC, if it requires more inputs from the states,” he said.