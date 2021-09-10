Himanta stresses on NE tribal art, culture promotion

GUWAHATI, Sept 10 : Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people to take leadership in the preservation and promotion of tribal art and culture of the Northeast.

Sarma made this call while attending the inaugural programme of the three-day conference of tribal leaders of Northeast, titled “Voice of North East”, organised by the Janajati Faith and Culture Protection Forum at Tepesia in Sonapur on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

Speaking as chief guest, the chief minister said that tribal art and culture has greatly enriched Indian culture and civilisation and that it is very important to protect, preserve and promote tribal art and culture.

“Along with the indigenous people, non-tribals must also take leadership in promoting tribal art and culture. The state government will continue to extend all needful support in this regard,” he said.

Sarma said that considering the significance of tribal art, culture, faith, customs and traditions in the growth of India’s civilisation, the state government recently created a new department, “Indigenous Faith and Culture”.

He further informed that initially Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the department in the current budget.

“The government intends to increase the budget allocation up to Rs 500 crore in the next five years,” he added.