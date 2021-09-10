Mawlai groups to intensify stir after CM’s no to suspension

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: A day after Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma ruled out any scope for suspending the three top police officials, saying that it is unfair to suspend anyone without a proper inquiry, the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, an umbrella of 11 organisations of Mawlai area, has decided to intensify its agitation to put more pressure on the government to agree to their demand.

Member of the conglomerate, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said on Thursday that the adamant attitude of Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma in suspending the top police officials only confirms their suspicion that there is a conspiracy behind the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

“How can we expect a fair inquiry when the top police officials suspected to be involved in the crime are not suspended? There is a big question mark as to why the government is refusing this time when they had suspended the cops whose arms were snatched by a mob at Umshing-Mawkynroh police outpost on August 15 in no time,” Kharlyngdoh said.

Another member of the conglomerate, Marbud Dkhar said that the CM is expected to heed to the public demand by suspending the erring cops.

“We are left with no option but to intensify our agitations since the voice of the people is being suppressed by this government,” Dkhar said.

Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai will organise a rally of various groups from Khasi and Jaintia Hills next week to form the Ka Sur Ki Paid ka Bri Hynniewtrep to put more pressure on the state government to suspend the three top police officials involved in the questionable killing of the former HNLC leader.

Dkhar also lamented that the MLA were not responding to their requests. “These people are more concerned about their position than the issues affecting the people. I am sure that people will give a befitting reply to these legislators,” he added.