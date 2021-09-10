Ensure Ro-Pax service continues in Majuli during dry season: Sonowal

GUWAHATI, September 10: Union ports, shipping and waterways minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asked the Assam water resources and inland water transport departments to ensure continuation of Ro-Pax services between Majuli and Jorhat during the dry season by carrying out dredging and creating a navigation channel in the Brahmaputra.

Addressing mediapersons in Majuli, Sonowal stressed on uninterrupted Ro-Pax service during the dry season when the river level decreases and vessels can get stuck in the river sand, for which river dredging is imperative.

“The Nimatighat boat mishap was unfortunate and we want to make sure that such incidents never recur. The Assam Cabinet has taken decisions in regard to ensuring safety and urgent construction of a bridge between Majuli and Jorhat,” Sonowal, a two-time Majuli MLA, said while taking stock of the transport and communication issues afflicting the residents of the river island.

Ro-Pax services were launched in the Nimatighat-Kamalabari ghat route earlier this year but have not been operational for some time due to reasons best known to the IWT department. Three IWT officials have been placed on suspension after the mishap.

“The chief minister has ordered a high-level probe into the mishap and the reasons for which the unfortunate incident took place will be known once the inquiry report is submitted,” Sonowal said, adding that it is also imperative to find a permanent solution for safe and unhindered passenger ferry services between Majuli and Jorhat.

While the Nimatighat boat tragedy has led to a ban on plying of single-engine private ferries on the route from Thursday, the abrupt halt in the Ro-Pax service has affected passengers, compelling many to take round trips on single-engine boats.

A Ro-Pax vessel can transport up to 550 passengers, 30 trucks, seven smaller trucks, and 100 two- wheelers in one trip.

“Both the Centre and the state government will ensure that the requisite infrastructure between Majuli and Nimatighat will soon be created so that passengers can communicate safely and freely,” he said.

Paying tribute to Parimita Das, a college teacher who lost her life in Wednesday’s mishap, Sonowal pledged to keep close watch on the transportation issues of the people.

“It is unfortunate that there have been reports circulating about the issue being politicized, but I, as a two-time MLA from Majuli, have never played or will never play politics with the people of Majuli. I will work diligently and responsibly for the people of Majuli, wherever I am,” he said.