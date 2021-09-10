Lewandowski’s late goal denies England a win

WARSAW (Poland), Sep 9: England conceded in the second minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 at Poland on Wednesday and drop points for the first time in qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Harry Kane’s goal from a powerful 30-meter shot in the 72nd minute looked like it would give England a sixth straight win in Group I but, in a rare sight of goal for Poland, Damian Szymanski headed home from a cross by Robert Lewandowski.

England’s lead in the group was trimmed to four points because Albania beat San Marino 5-0 to move a point above Poland in second place. Hungary beat Andorra 2-1 and was in fourth place, a point behind Poland.

England is still a big favorite to secure the sole automatic qualifying berth from the group, with games still to come against San Marino and Andorra. Kane put England ahead with his 41st – and perhaps best – goal for his country, placing him fifth outright in England’s all-time list.

Kane nearly outshone Lewandowski in a battle of two of the world’s best strikers.

England dropped deeper in the closing stages and Lewandowski, starved of service for most of the game, delivered a moment of class by standing up a perfect cross that Szymanski attacked, heading into the corner for his first international goal.

The match was played in quite a hostile atmosphere in the National Stadium in Warsaw, with the Polish team as fired up as its fans. (AP)