Senior leaders knew about move to oust Hek: Mawrie

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 9: Breaking his silence on AL Hek’s ouster from the Cabinet, BJP’s state president Ernest Mawrie on Thursday said senior party leaders were kept in the loop before the decision was made.

“Everything was discussed with the central leaders and the message was conveyed to them. I cannot disclose their names as they have asked me not to,” Mawrie told media persons.

He was reacting to the recent statement of party’s national vice-president and Meghalaya in-charge, Dr M Chuba Ao that the latter was unaware of the move.

Hek’s ouster had annoyed party functionaries and workers, particularly from Pynthorumkhrah, so much that they demanded an explanation from Mawrie for the decision.

Stating that he has received a letter from party’s Pynthorumkhrah mandal which sought a justification on the issue, Mawrie said, “A mandal cannot write a letter to the party president like that. It is not the way.”

“They can ask for a meeting if they want to meet me or seek a clarification. They are always welcome. Anyone can meet me,” he said.

It is still not clear who had taken the decision to remove Hek. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has, time and again, stated the decision was made based on a letter from Mawrie who wanted Sanbor Shullai to represent the BJP in the Cabinet instead of Hek.

Mawrie, however, has maintained a stoic silence on the issue. Despite being asked about it at least on two occasions, he chose to remain silent.

Hek as well as Dr Ao had earlier claimed the BJP’s central leadership was not aware of the move. They said the decision had surprised the central leaders.