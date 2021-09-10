SWGH-o Supply-ni nodal officer-rangko songa

AMPATI: South West Garo Hills a·jao Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department-ni ning·o district aro block nodal officer-rangko SWGH a·jani Deputy Commissioner (Supply) songe on·angaha.
Koborko on·ani gitade, Ampati-ni Deputy Director (Supply) Nemson M Marak-ko District level Nodal Officer (contact no. 7085448606), MGNREGA-ni APO Nampantihe Ch Marak-ko Zikzak C&RD Block-na block-level nodal officer (contact no. 8119974310), MGNREGA-ni APO Rakesh R Marak-ko Betasing C&RD Block-na block level nodal officer (contact no. 9774336258) aro MGNREGA-ni APO-II Goera Momin-ko Rerapara C&RD Block-na block level nodal officer (contact no. 7005663148)-ko songaha.
