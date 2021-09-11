Cong has nothing personal against Speaker: Mukul

Shillong, Sep 10: Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma on Friday said the Congress has nothing personal against Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh for moving the resolution to seek his removal.

“There is nothing personal against the Assembly Speaker. We have moved this resolution for the larger good of the people and the state. As a responsible opposition party, we felt we are duty-bound to move the resolution,” Dr Sangma told reporters.

He said the Opposition will make an elaborate submission on the resolution when it is taken up for a deliberation during the ongoing autumn session of the Assembly.

According to him, the Congress will cite the reasons to justify before the people of the state as to why it moved the resolution. The former Chief Minister said the party would like to draw the attention of each member of the House.

“It will not be appropriate for me to spell out the reasons and the perceived justification now,” he said.

The Speaker had expressed surprise recently on learning about the Congress’s move.

“I am surprised. I am playing my role as the Speaker of the Assembly earnestly,” he had stated.